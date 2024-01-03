How a goat celebrates Christmas

EAGLE, ID — An Eagle couple is allowing locals and neighbors to drop off their Christmas trees to help feed their herd of goats instead of throwing them in the trash.



Instead of throwing away your Christmas tree one Eagle resident is inviting people to drop them off for their goats to eat.

The trees are good for the goats helping deter parasites

The couple has been offering this service for about 10 years.

The herd has shrunk from around 60 goats to 15.

It is asked the tree be tinsel and ornament-free.

The trees should not have any sort of pesticides on them.

To set up a time to dispose of your tree you can contact Marianne De Shazo at (208) 939-6609

Christmas may be over, but some local animals are still receiving gifts. Good morning I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston. A couple in Eagle is allowing locals to drop off their Christmas trees to feed their goats.

Chomping and more chomping.

"I'm always looking for ways to feed the goats," said the animal's owner.

Now that it’s time to take down those Christmas trees, instead of throwing them out, Marianne De Shazo is offering a fun alternative.

To save money on feed De Shazo is asking people to drop off their Christmas trees as a holiday treat for her herd of goats.

De Shazo explained, "They just love it, and it is nice to have the people come."

De Shazo says that the goats are very friendly and love it when they have visitors.

"When it’s Halloween time the kids come, lots of kids. I've had school groups come just to see them, and I will take them out to the pasture to pet the goats. These folks over here, a lot of them are farmers, old farmers that are in assisted living and independent living, and they miss it so they like to come over here," said De Shazo.

De Shazo said the herd used to be up to 60 goats. Now it's about 15. This one here is one of the newest. Choco. Personally my favorite.

Now if you want to give these goats a nice treat De Shazo has a few rules for trees.

De Shazo listed, "They can't be flocked, can't have any tinsel on them, no ornaments, they can't be having insecticide on them or pesticide. Herbicide. None of that stuff. Then they can drop them off."