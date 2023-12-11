Have you been to Candy Cane Lane?

EAGLE, ID — Candy Cane Lane, a home in Eagle that is completely covered in lights is spreading the holiday spirit to anyone who passes by!



A local home in Eagle is continuing their 30-year-long tradition of extreme holiday decorating.

The family has added more and more to the collection every year.

The setup starts in the last week of September and is finished by Thanksgiving.

The lights run from 5:30 pm to 11 pm every night until December 31st.

The family has set up a website so that you can see their progress through the years.

Decorating your home for the holidays is a popular way of showing your holiday spirit. Good morning I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and one Eagle family has taken yard decorating to a whole other level!

"It's bright. It's just everywhere," said one kid.

From the trees in the yard to the chimney on the roof, a bright aura surrounds an eagle home called Candy Cane Lane.

One local said he was, "Hitting all the neighborhoods and just thought this one was absolutely gorgeous. These people rocked it out of the park."

It all started 30 years ago for Ron and Jamie Box.

Jamie explained, "Well we had a neighbor and it turned into kind of a friendly competition. We put some Christmas decorations out, then they put out Christmas decorations out the next weekend. Then we'd add a little bit more, then they would add a little bit more. So it just became to be a really friendly competition."

Today that tradition still lives on with Ron and his son Ken decorating the home more and more every year.

"For a house to make the effort to do something like this and make the effort which is completely amazing for our entertainment, and just to celebrate the season is pretty awesome," said one local.

Ron said, "I really really just enjoy the little kids coming by, and their eyes just light up. For me, that's what Christmas is.

The Box display has something for all generations.

"We have something as old as 1971. It is one of our snowmen over there," pointed out Ron.

From blow molds of cartoon characters, and polar bears drinking coke, to a 9-foot snowman. the family adds to the collection every year. The collection has grown so much, that the family said that they will start decorating at the end of September.

Another local said, "I think it is great to have Christmas spirit. Every year it's nice to get out and see what other people have to do for the community."

Jamie went on saying, "It brings me joy, and it brings the community smiles, and people stand in awe of it. They are just like this is amazing, this just brings us such joy. It's something we do as a gift to the community to say hey Merry Christmas."

"It is usually kind of fun that we visit here so that we can have a bunch of family time," said another kid.

"My mom is visiting and we wanted to show her around Idaho and take her to some pretty homes," explained another.

Ron finished with, "And if you had a bad day, and you just drove by, wouldn't just put a smile on your face? For a split second, that bad day wasn't that bad? Nope. no more worries."

If you have had the pleasure of stopping by yet do not worry. The family said that they keep the lights running until December 31st! After that, you will just have to wait for the next holiday season. Reporting in Eagle I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

