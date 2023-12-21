Four Mustang football players are headed to the next level

EAGLE, ID — Eagle High School held its first day of early signing for football. Four players signed letters of intent with three out of four staying in Idaho.



Four Eagle High football players signed letters of intent Wednesday morning.

Seth Brock - Defensive Line - Montana State

Davis Harsin - Quarterback - Idaho State

Leon Evans - Offensive Line - University of Idaho

Calan Huish - Tight End - University of Idaho

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Four Mustang football players are heading to the next level. The Mustangs of Eagle High School were the number one football team in the state heading into the postseason. Now four members of that roster are beginning the next chapter in their playing careers.

Smiles and cheers filled the Career Center at Eagle High School as three football players took part in the first early signing day of the year.

Davis Harsin exclaimed, "A lot of excitement."

Calan Huish explained, "I'm stoked."

Seth Brock said while smiling, "Man a lot of emotions. Sitting here with all of my teammates, it's pretty surreal that's the only way I could put it."

Defensive lineman Seth Brock is headed to Montana State, quarterback Davis Harsin is headed to Idaho State, and tight end Calan Huish heading up to the University of Idaho. O-lineman Leon Evans was not able to attend but he will be joining Huish in Moscow next season.

Huish said, "The coaching staff and the people that are there are who I'm really looking forward to spending time with."

Just by talking to each player, I could tell that these boys had already bought into the programs.

"I really believe in what the coaches are doing there. Obviously, I love throwing the ball and they throw the ball a lot," explained Harsin.

"At Montana State like, instead of looking for a bunch of transfers in the transfer portal, they want kids to develop. That is what I really want. I want to develop. I want to be a developed player. like I want one coach to coach me throughout college. they just made it that that's the place I want to be," said the excited, Brock.

Harsin wrapped up saying, "It’s really a blessing to have a division one school close to home offer me a scholarship."

"V’s up!" shouted Huish.

"Go Cats man!" exclaimed Brock.

Harsin thought for a second then said, "the Bengals are coming, we’re coming back, and I can't wait to be a part of it.

Head coach James Cluphf tells me there are still a few more players who intend to sign with a school in the coming months.