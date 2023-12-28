Watch Now
Eagle woman competes to be the greatest baker

Trompke is taking part in a contest in hopes of taking home the $10,000 prize.
Sari Trompke, Eagle Idaho baker
KIVI
Posted at 12:13 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 14:17:48-05

EAGLE, Idaho — Several local bakers in the Treasure Valley are taking part in a national competition called"The Greatest Baker."

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve introduced you to some of them. Now, meet Sari Trompke, a baker out of Eagle who is currently in second place in her group.

"I just feel like Idaho is such an awesome community in itself,” said Trompke. “To be able to lift people when they have successes, and this is kind of one of those opportunities that's humbling in a lot of ways."

Trompke recently won a national cake dynasty contest and is now competing to win this contest which is based on your votes, in hopes of taking home the $10,000 prize.

She tells Idaho News 6 that baking is truly a labor of love for her.

"I love being able to express myself,” said Trompke. “For me, I look at baking as a language of love, so for me making baked goods for my family and my friends is a way for me to be able to express how much I care about them and how much I love them."

If you want to vote for Sari or any of the other local bakers taking part in the competition, you can visit the baking website HERE. Just keep in mind that voting ends at 7 pm, Thursday, December 28, so make sure you cast those votes in before it’s too late.

