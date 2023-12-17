Eagle Police warn of break-ins

EAGLE, Idaho — Police in Eagle are investigating a series of recent break-ins that they believe could all be linked to one crew of thieves.

At least three reports of thieves in the area breaking into homes and stealing jewelry, cash and other valuables are being investigated.

The break-ins happened between December 6th and 8th. In all three cases, the thieves appear to have targeted homes that they can watch from nearby open areas, waiting until their victim leaves to strike.

According to police, there is evidence that the thieves are avoiding homes with loud dogs that have the run of the house.

Police are urging Eagle residents to be cautious and recommending safety measures like security cameras and bright outside lights to prevent burglaries.

If you witness suspected criminal behavior, you can always report it to Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

