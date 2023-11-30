DING DING! Round 2 of the Eagle Mayor election is heating up!

EAGLE, ID — With the run-off elections for Eagle Mayor coming up next week, Idaho News 6 spoke with some voters about what they want to see in their next Mayor.



Growth is obviously an important part of Eagle's past present and future and what is or is not allowed in the next few years, will largely depend on who's leading the city. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and the mayor's seat is left to a run-off election next Tuesday. So Eagle residents who want a say, better get out and vote.

The Eagle Mayor election is back. Now with only two candidates to choose from on the ballot. Incumbent mayor Jason Pierce and Eagle City Council president Brad Pike. I dropped by the Eagle Library to speak with voters about what they are looking for in their mayor.

One resident says, "I'm looking for somebody who understands the town. Understands the place. Understands the people in the town, knows the issues that affect them, and works hard to resolve these issues on their behalf.

"Just somebody who’s sincere, authentic, open. I mean, talk to whoever wants to talk to them. Confident in their ideas," says another voter.

I asked the voters what urged them to come out. Most of them simply answered… why not?

One local explained, "I'm younger and I hear a lot of people around me talking about how your vote doesn’t matter. I think that if everybody had that mindset, we wouldn't be keeping Eagle the way that it is. I believe it is our right and our privilege to come out and vote and I'm very happy to do so."

"Well, I'm an American. I may have a Scottish accent but I am still an American. I've been an American since 2018, and I love it here, and I love Idaho. So it's our duty to vote. We have to vote," exclaimed a voter.

For those of you who have not gotten out and voted, early voting will end this Friday, December 1st, and the election will be held next Tuesday, December 5th. So if you have not voted, go out and vote. The campaign websites of both candidates will be linked to this story on Idaho news six dot com. Reporting in Eagle I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, Idaho news 6.

