Zoo Boise needs more donations for 2024 construction upgrades

BOISE, IDAHO — On Monday, Mayor McLean, the Boise City Council and Friends of Zoo Boise Board gathered to update the public on planned improvements for Zoo Boise.

In 2024, the "Heart of the Zoo campaign" aims to build a new home for the red pandas, create a new education campus and improve the Small Animal Kingdom building.

“This is an exciting time for Zoo Boise as the ‘Heart of the Zoo’ gets a much needed facelift,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We’re grateful for the leadership of Director Gene Peacock and the Friends of Zoo Boise non-profit team as they fundraise to complete the first phase of projects in coordination with the City of Boise.”

Friends of Zoo Boise has raised $7.8 million dollars to complete the first phase of construction, but$2.5 million is needed to complete the projects. Anyone interested in donating can do so online.

Zoo Boise has planned construction updates for the next 15 years and beyond. The Master Plan is posted on their website.