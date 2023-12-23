YMCA holds 40th annual Christmas run through Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday was the 40th annual YMCA Christmas run in Downtown Boise. Over 2000 people participated in the run through Downtown and the North End.



There were three different races. A one-mile, two-mile, and a six-mile run.

This Christmas tradition in Downtown Boise is one of a kind

"It's an event like no other in the holidays," said David Duro.

Duro is the Treasure Valley YMCA President and CEO and he has been involved in the run for all 40 years of it's existence.

"And it was smaller then than it is today," Duro said. "Today we'll have over 2000 participants of all ages, participating in it. So it has grown, but that spirit of relation ship and celebration, that remains unchanged,"

Before the three races, there was a costume competition. There were some reindeer, some elves, and even a shark. But only one took home first place. The winner came dressed as Buddy the Elf.

Even Santa Clause had to get in his stretches, before his run.

The 40th year of the race brings tradition to Downtown Boise and it's people.

"Yeah that is it, it is a tradition," Duro said. "Families come from all over and participate together. You can see, there are three, four year olds in the one-mile reindeer dash here. Folks just really gather and come together."

