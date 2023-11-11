Winter Farmers Market! The Boise Farmers Market moves inside as weather cools

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market continues through the winter. While most markets close towards the end of the fall the Boise Farmers Market stays open because it moves inside.



Tim Sommer of Purple Sage Farms says that the market offers a unique experience where community members can get the chance to actually interact with the people who grow their food.

For more information about the market visit their website.



What’s a Saturday Morning without a farmers’ market?

“This thing has turned into a very important tool to selling locally grown food," said Tim Sommer.

Sommer has run Purple Sage Farms in Middleton for over three decades.

And every Saturday, he comes down to Boise to sell his products.

Something you don’t always get at a grocery store.

“The people that are here, they are great stewards for the soil and for the crops that they raise, for the animals that they produce," Sommer told Idaho News 6. "This is really where you get big flavor and big value in the food that is sold here.”

The Boise Farmer’s Market is extending its season all the way until December, by moving inside.

The market says this allows a couple more weekends where people can come get their groceries from local vendors.

“They’ve all had a direct hand in doing this, these are people that do the work, and they know intimately what it takes to get this done," Sommer said.

The market also fosters growth of small businesses.

“Without it we wouldn’t be here, it was exactly what was needed to start a business," said Mike Burr.

Burr owns Sourdough Burread. as a new small business, he says being able to go to farmer’s markets helps his business so much.

"Going into a business, like a storefront is so expensive, it’s so much investment to go into, and it’s so competitive," Burr said. "So here it helps you get the courage that it’s gonna work for you."

