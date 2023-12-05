What was the traffic holdup downtown in Boise during the morning commute?

BOISE, Idaho — If you were traveling through downtown this morning and experienced a fair amount of traffic - this may have been the cause:

At 8:44 this morning, pulse point reported a traffic collision near W Front Street and S Capitol Blvd.

The incident was marked "closed" by 9:30am.

Adding to the woes, another collision was reported at Myrtle and 3rd, just as the incident near the Capitol was cleared.

Both incidents indicated the need for Emergency Medical Response.

Reminder to everyone out on the roads to practice patience when being detoured.