Warming resources available in Boise through Our Path Home

BOISE, Idaho — As the winter weather roles in, cold temperatures can impact some of our community's most vulnerable people, those who are experienced homelessness. Some of Boise's organizations are working together to help bring resources to keep them warm.



Our Path Home works to bring together different organizations around Boise and Ada County to offer resources to keep people warm. Shelters, food, overnight stays, clothes, and laundry are just a few of these resources.

More information about how to access these resources can be found at their website or by calling (208) 336-4663.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Winter weather is here in Boise, and below-freezing temperatures can impact some of our city's most vulnerable people, those who are experiencing homelessness.

Our Path Home is a Boise organization that partners with different groups to offer some much-needed resources.

"With the goal of ensuring that homelessness is rare, brief, and a one-time occurrence in our community," said Saidee Jones, the Coodinator at Our Path Home.

"The work is important to me because I do believe that everyone does deserve to live in a community where there is opportunity to thrive," said Jones.

This winter, Our Path Home is trying to keep folks warm. To help reach their goal, they work with organizations across the county, like the Treasure Valley YMCA, Boise Public Library, Interfaith Sanctuary, and many more.

"To ensure that our residents here in Boise have a safe and warm place to go, Our Path Home is working with community partners to ensure that there are accessible spaces for people to seek overnight and daytime during inclement weather," Jones said.

Clothes, overnight accommodations, showers, food and meals, even computers. These are just some of the things that are offered between all the different centers.

Jones tells me that while resources may differ from center to center, the goal for every community member who seeks help is the same.

"To be greeted at all locations with support and with acknowledgment of 'Hey, we hear you and we see you!'," says Jones.

