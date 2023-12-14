Volunteers put finishing touches on bikes ahead of annual giveaway

BOISE, Idaho — Volunteers with the Boise Bicycle Project putting the finishing touches on bikes for their Annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.



“Right now in this room what we're doing is taking these bikes and trying to make sure that they are absolutely perfectly matched to the dreams. Well the best that we can,” says Bethany Celmins, a volunteer with Boise Bicycle Project.

In a few days, the Boise Bicycle Project will be giving kids across the Treasure Valley their own bikes and volunteers like Celmins customize each bike to match the dream bike request.

“We take the number in the back and Anika in the back, is checking to see what it is that needs to be added to the bike to make it the dream bike for the child,” said Celmins.

She continued, “We get the specifications, and for anything that we might be able to tweak and ramp it up a little bit extra and then clean it off and add the accessories.”

“It’s for a 17-year-old girl and she wants purple and pink,” said Anika Bennett, a mechanic with B.B.P.

“People come up and I get to look through the application of the bike they picked out and then we go through and pick the drawing that the kid made and make sure that it has the same colors that the kids asked for if they asked for any specific characters,” said Bennett.

After Bethany Celmins receives her bike requests, she then does her best to execute.

“We're going to switch out the handlebars and make them green and then there's a few smoke decorations I can add on to there but the bike is a light green so hopefully that's going to work out well,” said Celmins.

It's a lot of work in the lead up to Saturday's big event, but the volunteers say it's all worth it.

“I’m newer to Boise myself so that was really important to me was to find something that I could be a part of to help me become a part of the community so to me it's awesome,” said Celmins.

All of the bikes will be completed by Saturday, December 16th for Boise Bicycle Project's Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.