Timberlake's Cuisine is changing the game in street food

It's a Friday night in Boise and I have made it downtown… just like many others to Main Street, to enjoy the sights and smells that the great nightlife of Boise has to offer. But one smell, in particular, led me to the front of Pengilly’s saloon.

Timberlake’s Cuisine... a soul fusion food vendor based out of Boise. Brandon Timberlake, aka Chef Grewsum, moved with his family up to Boise to chase his dreams of starting his own food business.

"I love to do it. I love what food does for people. what it does for people and to people. It brings us together," says Timberlake. "Normally when you think about good home-cooked meals, it is happy times you know?"

But it isn’t just the unique grub that keeps people coming back. It's the fun positive energy Timberlake serves on the side.

"The goal is always to go somewhere the food is appreciated. It was just something that was new here. To me, that was what was important. To be able to put a stamp on my own ways of soul-fusion food," said Timberlake.

Timberlake explained that this is only the beginning. He says that his daughters want to jump in and make drinks and sweets to sell along with the food. The family is currently in the process of getting their hands on a shared food trailer to help them grow.

"The biggest thing we've been trying to do. Because now were able to bring to the Treasure Valley, nights throughout the week. Then we can get on the delivery services and we’ll have that locked in a few times out of the week. Until we can continue to grow to gather our own trailer," continued Timberlake

You can find Timberlake's Cuisine on Facebook and Instagram where they post menu updates and events. They also have a link to a go-fund-me to help with ingredient expenses as well as money to afford their own trailer.