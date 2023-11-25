'Thank you, Jesus': Boise State still alive in MW Championship hunt after win

BOISE, Idaho — Three weeks ago, Boise State was 4-5. Two weeks ago, they fired their head coach, Andy Avalos, after a win. Now, after Friday's 27-19 win against Air Force, Boise State has a great chance to make it to the Mountain West Championship game.

Air Force came into Boise slumped on a three game losing streak. It was a hard shift from the 8-0 start they had gotten off to in the beginning of the year.

Boise State struck first. Three points from Jonah Dalmas, then a rushing touchdown from Taylen Green.

Dalmas was responsible for two field goals and three PATs on Friday.

Taylen Green threw for 228 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

His longest pass was a 75-yard touchdown to Ashton Jeanty on a screen pass.

Jeanty, who has become one of the most productive players in the nation, had two touchdowns. He had one on the ground as well.

“I mean you talk about a young man that has also kept his head right down, worked his tail off because he loves his brothers next to him, he loves his coaches," Said interim head coach, Spencer Danielson. "I don’t even know how much more I can talk about Ashton Jeanty cause I’m going to start crying again about what he does.”

The Boise State Defense held strong at the end of the game, not allowing a single point in the fourth quarter.

At the end of the game, the players celebrated in the middle of the field with their interim head coach. Danielson, who might not ever coach a game for Boise State again, said he was able to savor the moment.

“Once again, just our players our staff, just overwhelming, the hugs the ‘coach I love yous.' I mean that just touched my heart in so many ways cause I feel the exact same about them," Danielson said about his team. "And definitely after all of it, I took a couple of minutes, took a knee on the field and I just said, thank you Jesus. At the end of the day, I give him all the glory, I give all the credit to these players, this staff, and so I was able to take a few moments on the field."

Now what do the Broncos need to get into the Mountain West Championship.

As of Friday Night, Boise State sits in second place in the Mountain West. They are sandwiched between first placed UNLV and third placed San Jose State.

Tomorrow, both those teams play each other. If UNLV wins, then Boise State is automatically in the Mountian West Championship. So, Broncos fans should be cheering for UNLV.

If San Jose State wins, then it becomes a bit more complicated.

There will be a three-way tie between UNLV, BSU, and San Jose State. The Mountain West uses computer rankings which will then determine, based on average ranking, what two teams will head to the championship.

