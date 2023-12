BOISE, Idaho — It might not feel like it, but rent prices are down from last year.

A new report from Zumper, a privately owned rental platform, shows the median price for a one-bedroom in Boise is now $1,330/month.

That is down from last year, but up from last month.

Prices are falling in many major cities due to increased housing supply.

If you're curious, New York City tops the list -- with a median price of $4,300/month for a one-bedroom.