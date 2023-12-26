North End Nightmare before Christmas

BOISE, Idaho — There is a horror-filled holiday display in the North End of Boise. Tyler Bush and Michael Mann have recreated the holiday classic, Nightmare Before Christmas.



The two use the decorations to recreate the theme of their wedding night, which was on Halloween night a few years back.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

What's are your typical Holiday decorations?

I'd bet they don't look like Tyler Bush's and Michael Mann's.

"Welcome to Nightmare Before Christmas," Bush said.

On 16th and Dora on the North End of Boise, Tyler and Michael have recreated a Christmas classic. Dozens of installations, from Oogie Boogie, to the towering Jack Skellington. Quite like the movie, the decorations are a story about love

"When we got married we decided to get married on Halloween and then we started building a bunch of these props for our wedding and then it kind of grew from there," Bush said.

The couple got married on Halloween night and part of the theme, Nightmare Before Christmas. So every year, they get to recreate their wedding for all to see.

"Getting to keep creating those props and then keep adding to it, it's kind of like a perfect dream," Mann said.

It's not easy work though, but between the artistic vision of Tyler and the technical skill of Michael, it comes together.

"We make a great team because (Michael's) an electrical engineer and then I'm an artist and so if I can come up with the ideas I can make it look pretty and then he can make it actually work," Bush said.

And folks in the neighborhood notice. On Friday, a car drove by, yelling out the window how well done the decorations were.

And the two don't ever seem to quit.

"No project is fully done," Bush said.

Even their house is decked out in the nightmare-ish cheer.

Bush tells me, this time of the year, his decorations make him reflect on what's important in this world...

"it's so easy to destroy things, but it takes a lot more effort to build this stuff, and then to build it with someone," Bush said.

