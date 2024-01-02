New year... new me... new-born?

BOISE, ID — Two of the first babies born in 2024 were reported to be born at the exact same time but at different St. Luke's hospital locations.



St. Luke's reported the first two babies born in 2024 were born at the same time.

Nevaeh Lilly was born at 12:32 am at St. Luke's Boise.

Ella Rose was born at 12:32 am at St. Luke's Meridian.

The families are excited to kick off their new year welcoming a new family member into the world.

With the new year come many new faces. Good morning I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston. The first two babies of 2024 in St. Luke's hospitals were both born a little after the potato dropped. I reached out to St. Luke's for more information.

"She is a pretty chill baby," said mother Britney Ballou.

Nevaeh Lilly was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise in the early morning of January 1st, being one of the first babies born in 2024.

Ballou explained, "I went into labor at 3:00, 3:30 pm. Then she was born at 12:32 am. I think she looks like her dad and everyone that has seen her says she looks like her dad."

After birth, Nevaeh weighed in at 8.1 lbs.

"It was painful. It was my biggest baby," said Ballou.

However, baby Nevaeh shares her birthday with another, down to the minute. 9 miles down Highway 84, baby Ella Rose was born at the St. Luke's hospital in Meridian. We were unable to get in touch with the family but the parents are thrilled to bring a sister into the world for their other daughter.

The families are just excited to kick off the new year with a new member of their family. Reporting in Boise I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

