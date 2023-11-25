Move over Halloween and Thanksgiving... It's Christmas time!

BOISE, ID — Summarize who, what, when, where.



The Grove Plaza is once again the home of the big Boise Christmas tree

Hundreds gathered with candles for the lighting of the tree

Mayor McLean also cut the ribbon on the brand new ice rink that surrounds the tree

The ice rink is made of lightweight synthetic ice that can be taken apart and kept up more easily

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

It is officially Christmas time here in Boise. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston in The Grove Plaza where hundreds gathered with candles as they lit the big tree.

If you stop by the Grove not only will you see the tree with over 5000 lights, but you can try for yourself the brand-new ice rink that surrounds it. I spoke with Chaney Kirkmire, who was one of the inaugural skaters on the new rink.

Kirkmire said, "Honestly it’s such an honor, especially since the tree lighting is such a big part of what the Boise community does during the holidays. So the fact that they are putting in a rink for us is just so exciting and so exciting for this community honestly.

However, speaking with Kirkmire, I learned that this is no ordinary ice rink. In fact, it is a synthetic rink that does not rely on temperature and is also easier to keep up.

If you want to see the tree with your own eyes or try out this new ice skating technology then take a trip down to The Grove Plaza. Reporting in Boise, I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

