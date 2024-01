DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — It's First Thursday in Downtown Boise and that calls for celebration.

On the first Thursday of each month, local establishments host in-store events, like food tastings, art exhibits, live entertainment and more.

Over two dozen local businesses participate in First Thursday. The Downtown Boise Association says festivities usually run from 5 pm to 9 pm, but businesses are allowed to plan their own events, so be sure to check the schedule, here.