How are you celebrating Small Business Saturday?

BOISE, Idaho — Small Business Saturday is this weekend. In a week full of sales and deals, Saturday is a day to remember your local stores and businesses that help make the community unique.



Re-Pop Gifts in Boise told Idaho News 6 that Small Business Saturday is vert important to their store. The owner says local businesses help build community by working with vendors and artists from the local communities.

The store has several promotions this weekend. For more information visit their website.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"It's more than a store, it's an adventure," said Millie Hilgert.

Millie Hilgert has run Re-Pop Gift Store for almost a decade.

"We specialize in Pop culture goodness and also independent artists," Hilgret said.

She showed me around her store, where some things might look familiar.

She and her husband, recreating iconic props, including the shire from The Lord of the Rings, platform Nine 3/4 from Harry Potter, and even E.T.

As we approach Small Business Saturday, she's encouraging people to come out and do their holiday shopping at Re-pop, something the Boise Metro Chamber agrees with.

"We have a lot of cool and unique small businesses, and just keep them in mind as you're getting out there starting to buy your holiday gifts," said Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, the President and CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber. "A lot of unique things you can get at these stores. So just keep them in the back of your mind as you're out doing your holiday shopping."

Millie says her store is super Boise-focused, gifts and artwork from local artists are all across the store. Even the stairs are painted by a Treasure Valley artist.

"Well it's about community," Hilgret said. "We're all about supporting out local community and embracing all of the talent that's here."

As many of us look to get gifts for ourselves and families online or in bigger stores, Millie says local stores offer a different experience.

"If you look at a large big box store or corporation they're not going to be as in touch with the community and what their audience really wants," Hilgret said.

