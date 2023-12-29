Here's at look at the roads that will be closed in downtown Boise this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — With the New Year's Eve celebrations set for this weekend, the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is announcing a few roadblocks for downtown Boise.

In preparation for thousands headed down for Sunday’s Idaho Potato Drop, ACHD has already closed Capitol Boulevard between Bannock and Jefferson Streets.

Starting Saturday, Jefferson Street between 6th and 8th Streets will close, as well as Bannock Street between Capitol Boulevard and 6th Street.

On Sunday, the closure on Bannock will extend to 8th Street, and the closure on Capitol will extend to Idaho Street.

Streets will remain closed through at least the morning of January 1st after clean-up.

