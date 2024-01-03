Garden City Library gets in on trivia trend

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Is trivia the new bowling?

It's a growing post-work pastime and an easy way to get together with friends and socialize.

Plus, it's becoming so popular even the library is getting in on the action.

The Garden City Public Library is offering family-friendly trivia Wednesday. January 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Teams of up to six people can play.

Pizza and drinks will be provided, but you'll need to register in advance.

Just call (208) 472-2942 to get signed up.

If you're interested in a trivia night, but would rather play with other adults, you have plenty to choose from.

'Game Night Live' is a popular Idaho-based option, with games at multiple bars and restaurants nearly every night of the week.

Check out their schedule, or watch our Made In Idaho feature to learn more.

You can also enjoy several national options at local shops.

Boise Brewing hosts a game by 'Geeks Who Drink' on Wednesdays.

New tequila and taco shop 'Barrio,' in Bown Crossing, hosts a game by Last Call Trivia, also on Wednesdays.

You can even enjoy one-off versions, like Meriwether Cidery's in-house game on Tuesday nights.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

