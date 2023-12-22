First Responders Shine A Light for hospital patients

Boise Police Department, Fire Department and other forms of of first responders are showing their support and shining their light for patients at St. Luke's.

“Agencies around the Treasure Valley come down to St. Luke's Children's Hospital we turn our lights on we get to put a little smile on kid's face,” says Lt. Josiah Ransom.

Patients took to the sky bridge to see the street lit up in color, this year representatives from every Treasure Valley agency from Boise Fire to Meridian Fire, city police, Idaho National Guard and many many more.

Lt. Ransom says, “This year we threw in some really cool elements this year we have Santa and Mrs. Clause up there handing out some presents we have some very generous from the Boise Police Activity Leagues, the Boise Police Union, The Fraternal Order of the Police and the Boise Police Association.”

Almost 4 thousand dollars were donated, for gift cards and gifts for the families.

“My kid was hospitalized we've spent some holidays in the hospital he's still dealing with issues but the staff at St. Luke's is phenomenal and anything I can do to say thank you to them for what they did for me and my family, I'm happy to do it every year,” say Lt. Ransom