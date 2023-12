BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin is putting the 'community' in community ski resort.

The local nonprofit has announced more than $18,300 in scholarships for local school students across the Treasure Valley.

The money will fund 22 class outings this winter season, giving more than 1,000 local kids, from elementary to high school, a chance to learn how to ski.

The mountain's 'Life Sports' and 'School Nights' programs served 5,555 kids last year.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on need.