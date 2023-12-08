BOISE, Idaho — There is a building sized snow globe in the North End of Boise thanks to TRICA.



The organization transformed their entire building into a snow globe where guests can hang out for an hour. There are installations where folks can engage all five of their senses.

"So you enter in through this area," said Lisa Arnold, the Director of Visual Arts at TRICA.

She showed me the TRICA snow globe.

"It really stops you in your path," Arnold said.

For two weekends this winter, the Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Art is transforming their space into a winter wonderland. People spend an hour immersed in this space, and when the lights turn off, the room channels all your senses.

"All these input things from all the five senses being here, affect you in a really neat and beautiful way," said Jon Swarthout, the Founder and CEO of TRICA.

Your sight is triggered first - even from the street.

"Seeing it from outside, it's a beacon," said Casey Scalf, who works with Lumenarius, the company that worked on the projections. "To anyone walking by, you don't even have to put up a sign, they're like 'What is that? What's going on in there?".

When you step in, your eyes are drawn to the beautiful projections done by Lumenarius, and you hear the music curated by artist East Forest.

To the left, TRICA made it snow inside.

Across the floor, you smell candles that were made specifically for this event. And what's a winter wonderland without the taste of hot chocolate?

But just a few years ago, the North End church didn't look like this.

"It was falling down," Swarthout said. "It was endangered, it was contaminated, it was destruction. And now...it's a creation."

Swarthout says the building's transformation is exceeding his expectations.

"It's even more than I ever imagined, I'd have to say," says Swarthouth.

