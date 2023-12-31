Broncos Football: Year in Review 2023

BOISE, Idaho — 2023 was a wild year for the Boise State football team. From losing their first two games, starting 0-2 for the first time since 2005, to firing their head coach, til still winning the Mountain West Championship.



The Broncos finished the season 8-6 after starting 5-5. Midway through the season, the Broncos fired head coach Andy Avalos, and interim head coach Spencer Danielson led the team to the Mountain West title, and was hired as the full time coach.

While Boise State lost starting quarterback Taylen Green to the Transfer Portal, All-American Ashton Jeanty has decided to stay at Boise State.

Heading into the first game of the year… expectations were high, coming off a 10-4 season where they went 8-1 against Mountain West opponents.

Their first test was against No. 10 Washington, a team that at the end of the season finished second in the nation.

Washington showed why they went to the College Football Playoffs this year, dominating the Broncos.

The struggles only continued against the University of Central Florida, losing to the Knights at the last second and starting 0-2 for the first time since 2005.

Boise State evened out over their next few games, getting wins against North Dakota, San Diego State, and San Jose State but picking up a loss in Memphis.

After a heartbreaking loss to Colorado, the Broncos bounced back against New Mexico. And then a change shook the program.

"It was one of the tougher decisions that I had to make," Dickey said.

That decision, firing head coach Andy Avalos, the change coming when the team was 5-5, and after a win.

But interim head coach Spencer Danielson predicted his success.

"We still got two more games," Danielson said after being named interim head coach. "we handle those we'll see what happens after that. We might have a chance to play in a championship game."

A win came on the road against Utah State, then one final regular season game hosting Air Force.

The Broncos handled business, fighting to the Mountain West Championship where they'd beat UNLV, in Las Vegas.

The day after winning, Jeremiah Dickey announced the school had found its man, and he'd been in the building all along.

"I understand the seat I'm going into, I understand the gravity of it," Danielson said at his opening press conference.

The sweet moment only lasted so long as the Quarterback who led them to the championship, Taylen Green announced he would be headed to the transfer portal, later committing to Arkansas. The team ended with a loss to UCLA in the LA Bowl.