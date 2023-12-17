Broncos fall to UCLA in the LA Bowl

BOISE, ID — Boise State Football fans who attended the official watch party at 10 Barrel Brewing Company downtown, react to the crushing loss to UCLA in the LA Bowl.



BSU lost to UCLA in the LA Bowl 35-22.

Several fans are torn up about the season ending, but see a lot of positives in the team's future.

Fans are excited to see how Spencer Danielson leads his team next year after taking the head coach position halfway through the year and finishing the season strong.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

It was a tough night for Bronco fans! UCLA came out on top over the Broncos winning 35-22 in the LA bowl. I spoke with a few fans after the game for a quick reaction.

One fan explained, "Super tough loss. We weren't supposed to be here. We won the championship. We took it in an area we didn't think we were going to. We lost our quarterback. We have a freshman quarterback now. We have a brand new head coach which we love. I think we did great. It was a great departure for Holani, he had an awesome game. So proud fans. Go big blue!

"We are going to do better next year. Yeah, we got a new coach. It will be great. We are going to recalibrate, take this offseason, do our thing, and get on it," said another fan.

One fan shouted, "UNLV didn't make it this far. Go broncos!"

Speaking with many others off camera they said that it was a tough loss but they can't wait to see what the Broncos do next season. Reporting in Boise, I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

