BPD unveils new crime dashboard

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has unveiled a new online dashboard to give residents better access to public-safety data.

Chief Ron Winegar says, overall, crime is going down in Boise.

But he wants people to be able to see what his team sees, as they observe trends and make policing decisions.

The new portal allows visitors to check out broader crime data, as well as drill down into specific crimes and neighborhoods.

Sexual assault crimes are not available on the mapping dashboards to protect survivors.

The stats reflect data for the last five years, and as recently as ten days ago.

Take a look for yourself.

