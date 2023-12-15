Blue Thunder Marching Band heads to LA Bowl

After raising enough funds, the Blue Thunder Marching Band will perform at this year's LA Bowl

BSU Broncos play UCLA Bruins Saturday, December 16th

After not being able to attend the Frisco Bowl last year the Blue Thunder marching band is headed to southern California

Blue Thunder Band Director Joe Tornello, says “Last week we put together our plan for both pre-game and halftime show so we’ve pulled music, repertoire and drills that we did this season and put together in a way that fits with the time structure that they've given us for our performances.”

This weekend Boise State with take on UCLA in the LA Bowl. Last year the Blue Thunder were not able to attend the Frisco Bowl due to travel expenses. but with the help of BSU and community outreach, they were able to raise thousands of dollars in just a week.

"We had a gap where there was some support from the university and athletics but not enough to cover the full expense so we did a pony up bronco campaign and raised the 20,000 – 21,00 dollars to cover the gap and we’re hitting the road,” sats Tornello.

The band will be performing their traditional pregame routine and for the closer some hit songs you may know, like Party in the USA and Party Rockers.

"We pulled from our closer which was Boston Tea Party and the closer was based on party. So, party in the USA we’ve had fun doing that and then our halftime show was pulled from a Latin and Hispanic music influence,” says Tornello.

He continues, “It's a lot of preparation and work but it's worth that experience and opportunity for students to represent the university and Boise and the State of Idaho in the LA Bowl.”

