Juvenile killed in head-on crash near Donnelly

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A juvenile was killed, and three others were seriously injured after a head-on crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly on Wednesday evening, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say a 74-year-old man from McCall was driving northbound in a Mercedes-Benz GLC when he crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tacoma head-on. The Tacoma was carrying three juveniles, none of whom were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

Police say a passenger in the Tacoma died at the scene of the crash. The other two juveniles and the driver of the Mercedes were all airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 55 was closed for around 4-and-a-half hours while police investigated.