How House Bill 710 affects Donnelly Public Library

DONNELLY, Idaho — The Donnelly Public Library might have to become an adults-only space, thanks to House Bill 710. Aiming to protect children from "patently offensive material," the bill requires adult content to be inaccessible to children. Donnelly's library, a one-room building, is not capable of separating material.



The Donnelly Library is currently looking to expand but does not want to do a ballot measure and raise taxes. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

The decision comes in response to House Bill 710, a bill aiming to protect minors by prohibiting certain materials from being made available at public libraries.

The Idaho lawmakers who represent Donnelly's district, Republican Representatives Megan Blanksma and Matt Bundy, and Senator Geoff Schroeder, all voted to approve House Bill 710.

Starting July 1, the one-room public library in Donnelly will likely be open to adults only.

HOUSE BILL 710 VOTING BREAKDOWN

While some larger libraries can separate adult content from children's books, in this small setting it's impossible.

"Our library is so small, we've already tried to adjust for space. We have tried everything we can," said Donnelly Public Library District Director Sherry Scheline.

For Sherry, the most confusing part to comply with comes down to the language.

"There was so much open-ended things, I was just confused," she admitted.

"At any point, did anyone discuss anything with you or any of the Donnelly-McCall libraries?" I asked.

"I've spoken to all three of them in person. And if you ask Megan Blanksma, she would probably tell you that her favorite thing at the Donnelly library is our chickens. So she's been here. She knew this was bad legislation for us," said Scheline.

"But she voted yes," said Burrell.

"But she voted yes. Yeah, it's heart-wrenching," said Scheline.

"Do you feel like they had to vote yes?" said Burrell.

"I do, and I don't know why. I tried to figure that out. I don't understand," said Scheline.

Before I met with Sherry, I emailed all three lawmakers to ask what considerations were given to small libraries in rural communities. I still haven't heard back from Senator Schroeder but he got my message and called Sherry while I was there.

I listened in as she questioned him on whether this law was necessary since pornography is already prohibited in libraries but this bill also targets LGBTQ patrons.

"That one kid is worth me having literature in my library for that one kid. It's worth it because that child deserves it. Even if there was only one, that child deserves it," Sherry emphasized.

Out of 105 libraries in Idaho, Donnelly comes in at 98th by size but 25th by programming attendance; including after-school education for students.

Fifth grader Ryker is disappointed by the decision.

"...because they're not allowing me as an individual into the library for some reason," he said.

Ryker visits the library nearly every single day in Donnelly.

Fellow fifth grader Aiyanna says she struggled with learning her letters in fourth grade and owes access to the town's library for getting her back to grade level.

"My friend would always give me chapter books and make me read them and Sherry gave me books and helped me out with reading, gave me papers and now I'm on a fifth-grade reading level," she proudly said.

