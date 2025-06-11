Donald Trump endorses Brad Little for Governor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While the mid-term elections and the race for the Governor of Idaho are still over a year away, Donald Trump recently issued an early endorsement for the Republican incumbent, Brad Little.

The 33rd Governor of Idaho, Brad Little is running for his 3rd term. He was first elected in November of 2018 and was reelected in 2022.

Terri Pickens is running for Governor as a Democrat. In response to Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, Pickens assailed Governor Little in a release saying, "he wants to appease the President and his advisors who just turned the military on Americans in California this weekend."

It is an honor to have the support of President @realDonaldTrump. Idaho will continue leading the fight to Make America Great Again!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CXh1LpdiNI — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) June 10, 2025

In a post on X, Little thanked the president for the endorsement, saying, "It is an honor to have the support of President @realDonaldTrump. Idaho will continue leading the fight to Make America Great Again!"