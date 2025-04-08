Disabled teen shot in Pocatello officer-involved shooting fighting for his life in a coma

POCATELLO, Idaho — An autistic teen with physical disabilities continues to fight for his life after being shot nine times by Pocatello Police Officers over the weekend.

According to his family, 17-year-old Victor Perez is currently in a coma and hooked up to a ventilator. They say doctors are testing his brain function, but the 17-year-old has died twice and had to be revived.

"Even if he has brain damage," said Victor's aunt, Ana Vazquez. "We're not going to unplug him or anything because we love him a lot."

Perez is receiving care at the Portneuf Medical Center, where the teen has undergone 3 surgeries, including the amputation of his left leg.

The Perez family has confirmed the teen is in critical condition.

In the wake of the shooting, videos of the incident have circulated on social media, sparking outrage and accusations of police brutality. The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force has launched an investigation of the shooting, spearheaded by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.

After the preliminary investigation is over, evidence will be turned over to an area prosecutor, who will continue to look into the incident, according to ISP.

However, several members of the Pocatello community have expressed distrust in the investigation. Some are calling for an independent investigation to "ensure all evidence is reviewed."

As of 4:30 PM, an online petition calling for an independent, full-scale investigation into the shooting has already gained 1,637 signatures.

"The shooting of a young boy in Pocatello, resulting in life-altering injuries, is unacceptable," writes petition starter Alyssa Massey. "We demand that local and state officials, law enforcement leadership, and policymakers take immediate steps to investigate and address this incident..."

Report By Linda Larsen, Sam Ross, Seth Ratliff

*This story originally appeared on our sister station, Local News 8