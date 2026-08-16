Crews extinguish multiple fires in Canyon and Payette County following lightning storms

The Sand Hollow Fire Protection District is praising the multi-agency responses that successfully extinguished three fire starts across Canyon and Payette County on Saturday.

"Yesterday's lightning storms provided opportunity to highlight years of training, partnerships, and cooperation to the test," the department said in a Facebook post.

According to officials, one fire was reported in Middleton near El Paso Road and Oasis Road, another one was located on BLM land west of Sand Hollow, and a third was reported in New Plymouth in the Little Willow Area.

Sand Hollow officials report that all fires were extinguished.

"Crews moved where they were needed, resources were shared, and agencies worked together to keep small fires from becoming large ones," Sand Hollow Fire Protection District said.

The department said the responses showcased the importance of dedicated fire crews, agency partnerships and mutual aid.

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