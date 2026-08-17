Crash leads to major slowdown on I-84 eastbound Monday morning

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Eastbound commuters are facing a major slowdown on I-84 on Monday morning.

A crash is blocking the left two lanes near Five Mile Road, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Traffic is backed up as far as S. McDermott Road in Nampa.

Idaho Transportation Department

The drive from Caldwell to Downtown is estimated to take an hour and 20 minutes this morning.

Waze users have reported an additional crash near S. Black Cat Road. Officials have not yet confirmed whether there is a crash or a different incident in the area; however, live traffic cameras show police blocking the right lane before the Ten Mile Road exit ramp.

Idaho Transportation Department Waze users report an accident on I84 eastbound near S. Black Cat Road. Officials have yet to confirm the exact details.

WATCH: Monday morning traffic update from Sophia Cruz