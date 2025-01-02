Crash forces I-84 closure between Ontario and La Grane

ONTARIO, Oregon — I-84 westbound is closed between La Grande, Exit 265, and Ontario, Exit 374, due to a crash at milepost 279.

OR 245, and U.S. 30 (between Baker City and North Powder) are also closed with allowances for local traffic only.

Expect extended delays and avoid travel if possible. If you do travel, stay on main highways and avoid following GPS navigation devices, as they could lead you onto routes that are in worse condition or not maintained during winter.

There's no estimated time of reopening, but we'll update you here as soon as it is.