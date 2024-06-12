Contracts for coaches, presidents, and other spending approved at Idaho's public universities

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved contract renewals and budget changes at the state's universities.

The board extended president contracts for one year for three of Idaho’s institution presidents along with FY25 salaries for:



Dr. Marlene Tromp; Boise State University - $473,448.77

C. Scott Green; University of Idaho - $479,191.78

Dr. Cynthia Pemberton; Lewis-Clark State College - $297.412.50

Idaho State University President Dr. Robert Wagner was appointed six months ago and will be eligible for a potential salary increase next year.

The board also approved FY25 Athletic Spending Limit increases at Idaho’s four-year institutions by the following amounts:



Boise State University; $1 million increase – FY25 Athletic Spending Limit: $10,004,500.

Idaho State University; $1.2 million increase – FY25 Athletic Spending Limit: $7,832,800.

Lewis-Clark State College; $500,000 increase – FY25 Athletic Spending Limit: $4,574,900.

University of Idaho; $1.35 million increase- FY25 Athletic Spending Limit: $9, 251,700.

The institutions requested spending limits increases to help pay inflated athletic department costs, support program growth, and accurately reflect other expenditures.

Contracts were also approved for Boise State University’s head football coach, University of Idaho’s head football coach, and Idaho State University’s head women’s basketball coach.



Boise State Head Football Coach Spencer Danielson’s contract runs through February, 2029. His FY25 base compensation is $1,555,000, with incentives.

University of Idaho Head Football Coach Jason Eck’s contract was extended until January, 2029. His FY25 base compensation is $375,000 with incentives.

Idaho State University’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach Seton Sobolewski’s contract was extended until May, ,2029. His salary was increased from $139,287 to $151,287.



Contracts for three BSU assistant football coaches were also approved:

Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter’s FY25 base compensation is $460,000 in addition to a $5,000 signing bonus.

Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander’s FY25 base compensation is $440,000, with incentives.

Assistant Head Coach Stacy Collins’s FY25 base compensation FY25 base salary is $350,000 with incentives.

Finally, the board approved a University of Idaho request to begin the bid and construction phase of the expansion of Huckabay Medical Education Building on the campus in Moscow. The building houses the Washington Wyoming Alaska Montana Idaho (WWAMI) medical education program. The expansion is expected to cost nearly $4.5 million and will add additional classrooms and faculty office space.