Construction begins Monday on five bridges along the connector (I-184) in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is performing maintenance work this summer on five Boise bridges along the Connector (Interstate 184).

Crews will start work on the I-184 bridge over Chinden Boulevard on Monday.

The bridges included in this project are:

Curtis Road Interchange Fairview Avenue eastbound on-ramp over I-184 Orchard Street Bridge I-184 over Chinden Boulevard Boise River Bridge

Crews will apply epoxy overlays to seal the driving surface, patch and repair bridge decks, and perform joint work to enhance safety and extend the service life of each bridge. The project is expected to be complete this fall. Motorists should expect lanes and ramps along I-184 to be restricted or closed overnight and speed limits to be reduced.

