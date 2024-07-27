Community invited to learn about SH-16 and SH-44 projects

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department invites the community to learn about updates on State Highway 16 and State Highway 44 in the Treasure Valley. These projects aim to improve connectivity, safety, and efficiency for everyone traveling in the area.

Meeting details:

SH-16, SH-44 to State Highway 52 Project:

Thursday, Aug. 1 | 4:30 – 7 p.m. (drop in anytime)

Emmett High School (721 W 12 th St, Emmett, ID 83617)

Monday, Aug. 5 | 4:30 – 7 p.m. (drop in anytime)

Eagle Christian Church (100 S Short Rd, Eagle, ID 83616)

Online | Aug. 1-Aug. 19

ONLINE

Receive project updates, review plans and provide feedback.

SH-44, Star Road to W State Street Project:

Monday, Aug. 5 | 4:30 – 7 p.m. (drop in anytime)

Eagle Christian Church (100 S Short Rd, Eagle, ID 83616)

Online | Aug. 1-Aug. 19

ONLINE

Learn about the project, review plans and provide input.

Both meetings will cover the proposed improvement plans in detail, including the project process and schedule. Attendees will also receive information about other ITD projects. Local agency representatives will be present at the in-person meetings to provide additional insights.