Central District Health warns Idahoans to avoid "unlicensed food vendors" following a rise in food poisoning

BOISE, Idaho — Following an uptick in food poisoning over the past few months in the Treasure Valley, the Central District Health (CDH) is urging Idahoans to avoid unlicensed and unregulated food vendors. CDH says that many of the reports they've received came from residents who found "unregulated vendors" on social media.

“There are multiple risk factors in buying from unlicensed and unregulated vendors, but the most serious is the risk of foodborne illness,” said Natasha Ferney, an Environmental Health program Manager with CDH. “These vendors may not have a sanitary kitchen that meets provisions of the Idaho Food Code or know how to properly store or handle food to help prevent growth of disease-causing bacteria.”

Eggs, whose prices have soared in recent months due to the spread of avian influenza, are of particular concern. Those looking to find cheap eggs by purchasing them from a neighbor's chicken coup should be keenly aware of the risks of foodborne illness. CDH recommends that eggs be refrigerated and stored properly to prevent bacteria-related illness.

The CDH also recommends avoiding "underground restaurants" that operate out of residential kitchens and market single plate or to-go meals.