State Shed Fire contained after semi-truck hauling straw catches fire

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews from Declo Fire and Rescue responded at about 6:02 p.m. to the State Shed Fire, about 2.5 miles east of the Highway 84 and Highway 86 split near Declo.

The fire had grown to 42 acres by about 9:48 p.m., according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Declo Fire Chief Winn Osterhout told KMVT News the fire started after a semi-truck hauling straw caught fire.

The fire was contained at about 1:30 a.m., Osterhout said.

Multiple fire departments and agencies assisted at the scene.

“We would like to send a sincere thank you to the many departments and firefighters who assisted with a complex fire yesterday evening and into the night,” Declo Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The department also thanked East End Fire, Heyburn Fire, Northside Fire, West End Fire, Burley Fire, Rupert Fire, the Idaho Transportation Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, Idaho State Police and the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Many hands and skilled personnel made light work of a situation that otherwise would have consumed days and lots of property, all in less than six hours,” The Declo Fire and Rescue added in the post.

No injuries were reported, Osterhout told KMVT News.

This story was initially published by KMVT.