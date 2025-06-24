Police pursuit ends in fatal crash after shots fired at Idaho campground

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — A man died Sunday evening after crashing his vehicle during a police pursuit that began when authorities responded to reports of gunfire at a campground in Cassia County.

On the evening of June 23, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office received reports of multiple shots fired near the Sublett Campground, according to the Idaho State Police.

Police responded and approached a 2005 Volvo XC90 parked on the side of the road, but the car sped away upon the deputy's arrival. The deputy followed and initiated a traffic stop, which the driver initially complied with, but then fled as the deputy approached the vehicle.

State troopers joined the pursuit but say they lost sight of the Volvo due to high speeds and dusty conditions. Minutes later, police found that the vehicle had crashed and rolled. The driver was located nearby, and crews immediately began life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Authorities recovered a loaded rifle and shotgun from the vehicle, along with additional ammunition.

The Cassia County Coroner's Office has taken custody of the deceased and will determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the driver has not been released.

ISP is investigating the pursuit, while the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office is handling the crash investigation.