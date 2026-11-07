One dead, three injured in crash outside of Murtaugh, ISP says

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) shared with Idaho News 6 that a fatal crash happened around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday on US30 by milepost 247.

According to ISP, the collision involved three vehicles — a Hyundai, Mazda, and Ford Edge.

The Elantra, driven by a 23-year-old man and carrying a 21-year-old male passenger, crossed the center line and hit the Mazda head-on. The Ford Edge was hit by debris during the collision.

The Mazda's driver, a 58-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The two men in the Elantra were airlifted to a hospital. The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured during the incident.

ISP said that US30 remained closed for nearly six hours as a result.

This investigation is still ongoing.