Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Burley, ISP says

BURLEY, Idaho — A 59-year-old Heyburn man was killed in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at 1033 W Bedke Boulevard on Friday evening.

Idaho State Police said that at 10:21 p.m., the Heyburn man was driving a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Bedke Boulevard when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound.

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene, ISP said. Police confirmed he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep, a 33-year-old man from Burley, was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. ISP says he was not transported to the hospital.

ISP was assisted by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Burley Fire Department and Cassia Regional Hospital medics.

Bedke Boulevard was closed for 2 hours while crews responded to the scene.