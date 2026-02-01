Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCassia County

Actions

Man hospitalized after driving off the roadway and colliding with 3 pickups

Idaho State Police.jpg
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police.jpg
Posted

BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in Burley.

According to ISP, a 2019 Ford F150, driven by a 23-year-old male from Hazleton, was traveling westbound on W 13th Street when his vehicle left the roadway. The Ford drove through a dirt lot and then collided with three unoccupied 2026 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks in the 1221 W Main Street parking lot.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital, ISP says.

ISP was assisted by Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Burley Fire, and Intermountain Paramedics.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights