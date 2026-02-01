Man hospitalized after driving off the roadway and colliding with 3 pickups

BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in Burley.

According to ISP, a 2019 Ford F150, driven by a 23-year-old male from Hazleton, was traveling westbound on W 13th Street when his vehicle left the roadway. The Ford drove through a dirt lot and then collided with three unoccupied 2026 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks in the 1221 W Main Street parking lot.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital, ISP says.

ISP was assisted by Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Burley Fire, and Intermountain Paramedics.