Juvenile motorcyclist killed in crash on SH-25 near Rupert

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — A juvenile died Tuesday morning after crashing a motorcycle on a highway southwest of Rupert, Idaho.

The juvenile was riding a 2006 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle northbound on State Highway 25 when they failed to navigate a curve and crashed, according to Idaho State Police.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene despite wearing a helmet.

Minidoka County Sheriff, Minidoka EMA, and the Cassia County Coroner assisted ISP on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.