Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCassia County

Actions

Juvenile motorcyclist killed in crash on SH-25 near Rupert

Idaho State Police.jpg
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police.jpg
Posted

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — A juvenile died Tuesday morning after crashing a motorcycle on a highway southwest of Rupert, Idaho.

The juvenile was riding a 2006 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle northbound on State Highway 25 when they failed to navigate a curve and crashed, according to Idaho State Police.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene despite wearing a helmet.

Minidoka County Sheriff, Minidoka EMA, and the Cassia County Coroner assisted ISP on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights