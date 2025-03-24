ITD employees save driver from burning car near Delco

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Three Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) employees are being praised for their heroic actions after rescuing an elderly woman from a burning car on I-84 near Declo.

On March 6, Travis, Dan, and Ruth were returning from Idaho Falls when they noticed smoke billowing from a vehicle on the highway. Moments later, flames began to spread rapidly.

Travis quickly approached the car and discovered an elderly woman inside, visibly disoriented and unable to move. Demonstrating quick thinking and care, he managed to extract her from the vehicle just as fire consumed the footwell. Meanwhile, Dan attempted to control the flames with a fire extinguisher and Ruth promptly contacted 911, ensuring emergency responders were en route.

"Our employees do more than keep roads safe—they look out for the people who travel them," ITD said in a statement. "Whether clearing highways, responding to emergencies, or stepping up when someone is in need, we're always ready to lend a hand."

Emergency crews arrived shortly thereafter to tend to the situation and provide further assistance to the rescued woman, whose identity has not been disclosed.

The teamwork and swift response of the ITD employees have been credited with preventing what could have been a much more tragic outcome.

"A big shout-out to everyone involved—your quick thinking and teamwork made all the difference!" the ITD statement concluded.

