Infant injured in rare raccoon attack in Cassia County

BURLEY, Idaho — An infant in Cassia County is recovering in a Salt Lake City hospital after a raccoon attacked them on December 23rd reports Idaho Fish and Game.

According to the agency's release, the victim's mother had just arrived home and was getting ready to relax when she heard a "loud noise," prompting her to check the baby carrier. There, she discovered the raccoon assailing her baby. She immediately grabbed the animal and removed it from the baby carrier.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital in Burley before ultimately being transferred to a facility in Salt Lake City.

Following the incident, an officer accompanied the father of the victim back to the home, where they found the raccoon. They proceeded to shoot and kill the animal. It's unclear exactly how the raccoon entered the house.

Authorities seized the carcass for rabies testing, which turned out to be negative.

Idaho Fish and Game emphasizes that raccoon attacks like these are "extremely rare." Wildlife experts say that the best way to prevent raccoons from entering your home is by taking preventive measures such as securing pet food stores, ensuring doors are secure, and removing bird feeders.