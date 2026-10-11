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Human-caused Buckhorn 2 Fire burns 2,000 acres in Cassia County

The fire remains 0% contained.
buckhorn 2 fire cassia county
<i>Ryan Berlin, Bureau of Land Management</i>
The fire is now estimated at 2,000 acres.
buckhorn 2 fire cassia county
Posted

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters continue to respond to the Buckhorn 2 Fire, which started about 12 miles southeast of Murtaugh near Buckhorn Canyon on the afternoon of Oct. 10.

Fire activity moderated after precipitation moved through the area, allowing crews to begin gaining containment along the fire’s edge, Rylan Berlin, the fire information officer with the Bureau of Land Management, told KMVT News.

The fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and remains 0% contained, Berlin said.

The fire was determined to be human-caused, Berlin said.

The Oakley Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire District, North Cassia Rural Fire District are at the scene.

The U.S. Wildland Fire Service thanked local cooperators for assisting with fire suppression efforts.

This story was originally published by KMVT. This is a developing story. KMVT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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