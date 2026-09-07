Cassia County sheriff warns of scam targeting families through sheriff apps

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving sheriff’s office apps after similar activity was reported in another county.

Cassia County officials have not reported the scam happening locally. However, the sheriff’s office said it uses an app similar to the one involved and wanted its users to be aware.

Scammers are using the app to reach families of people who were incarcerated and convince them to send money, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who receives a suspicious message or request is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office directly to verify whether it is legitimate.

